Excitement building for the County Tipperary Business awards

The third Annual County Tipperary Business Awards will take place on Friday, 18 October, which will celebrate the diverse range of businesses across the County of Tipperary for their hard work, innovation and contribution to the county. With the nominees announced last week, we have the pleasure of introducing the nominated businesses and the award sponsors by category for Best Employer, Talent Development, Training & Wellness, Best C.S.R or Contribution to the Community and Best Family Business

Over the coming weeks we will continue to highlight the nominees and award sponsors across each of the remaining categories. Congratulations to the successful nominees and best of luck on the awards night.

Best Employer, Talent Development, Training & Wellness. Sponsored by County Tipperary Skillnet

County Tipperary Skillnet is based in the offices of the County Tipperary Chamber and it invites companies to come talk to the team to help assist them with their specific training needs and to discuss available funding. Any private or semi-private company in Tipperary can avail of their services and there is no membership fee.

Nominees for Best Employer, Talent Development, Training & Wellness Category

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices whose products are used in a broad range of interventional medical specialties that improves the health of patients worldwide. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Massachusetts, USA, Boston Scientific is a public company listed on the NYSE (BSX). It employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide. The Clonmel operation was established in Ireland in 1999. The site specialises in designing, developing and manufacturing pacemakers, defibrillators, spinal cord stimulators and deep brain stimulators and its dedication to advancing science for life helps patients around the globe live longer, healthier lives.



MSD

MSD in Ballydine exports to more than 30 countries, including Japan, the US and much of Europe. It produces active pharmaceutical ingredients for use by MSD subsidiaries throughout the world. MSD employs approximately 1,700 people across its sites in Ireland, including the site in Ballydine, Co. Tipperary, which has been in operation for over 40 years. It produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for use by MSD subsidiaries throughout the world, including late stage clinical APIs. The site includes a formulation, R&D and manufacturing facility, which supports MSD's initiative to bring new medicines to market more effectively. It develops innovative ways to formulate new products from pilot to commercial scale, and supplies tablets for late stage clinical trials, launch and early stage supply.



Vision ID

VisionID is a leading systems integrator and managed service provider. They provide solutions that increase operational efficiency, enhance visibility and ensure traceability across industry sectors such as manufacturing, retail and healthcare. Their solutions include the latest in barcoding and data capture technology, mobile workstations, machine vision, printing and tracking. VisionID can also manage mobile devices, optimising performance and data security. Vision ID continually reset the bar by exceeding its customers’ expectations at every turn for quality, service and value. That’s why so many major enterprises trust them to harness the hidden power of their data. With their head office based in Clonmel, they currently employ 41 and are continually growing.



Best C.S.R or Contribution to the Community: Sponsored by Abbott Vascular

Since 1946, Abbott in Ireland has been dedicated to helping people live healthier lives through a diverse range of science-based nutritional products, diagnostic tools and medical devices. Abbott’s vascular manufacturing facility in Clonmel helps meet worldwide demand for vascular devices. Abbott’s vascular business in Clonmel manufactures a broad range of vascular devices, including stent delivery systems. They work on timely advances and innovative technologies that have the potential to improve the way doctors treat people with vascular diseases. The original 150,000-square-foot facility was established on 55 acres by Digital Corp in 1980. Today, the modern 250,000-square-foot facility on a 19-acre site is a centre of excellence in the manufacturing of vascular devices.

Nominees for Best C.S.R or Contribution to the Community

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Ireland Limited is a generic drug manufacturer with a facility based in Cashel, Tipperary. It is a part of Amneal Pharmaceuticals – an American pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceutical products and is currently the 6th largest U.S. generics manufacturer in number of prescriptions. It is one of the fastest growing generic pharmaceutical companies and is expanding internationally with global operations in Switzerland, UK, India, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Australia and most recently Ireland. The facility in Cashel is dedicated to the production of metered dose and dry powder inhalers (MDIs and DPIs) as well as biosimilars – all high-end specialty medications.

Eolas Money

Eolas Money was formed in 2009 and has since established itself as a financial wellbeing and planning practice for personal and employer clients throughout Ireland. Established by financial wellbeing professionals Brendan Reilly & Jim Stapleton, they have 40 years of combined experience in the design and delivery of financial planning solutions for their clients. Eolas Money maintains the highest standards of professionalism and have invested very heavily in the education and professional development of their financial planners in order to ensure the highest level of professional advice is provided to all their clients. Apart from holding the prestigious Certified Financial Planner designation, their financial planners hold memberships with the Society of Financial Planners Ireland, the Irish Tax Institute, the Financial Planning Standards Board Ireland and are also Qualified Financial Advisors.



Setanta College

Founded in 2006 by Dr. Liam Hennessy and based in Thurles, Setanta College is an internationally renowned centre of excellence in all aspects of Strength & Conditioning and Athletic Development. Through a partnership with World Rugby, bespoke online modules have been developed and are now used as World Rugby’s Global Gold Standard for Coaching and Strength and Conditioning. To date 40,000 participants around the world have enrolled in these programmes. The National Strength and Conditioning Association based in Colorado U.S.A. and the Titleist Performance Institute based in California U.S.A. recognise and endorse Setanta College programmes. Setanta College has partnered with globally established sports technology companies such as Orreco, StatSports, ForceDecks, and PUSH. Their advisory board is chaired by Padraig Harrington and consists of world-renowned experts and practitioners.

Best Family Business Award: Sponsored by O’Gorman Brannigan Purtill & Co

O’Gorman Brannigan Purtill is one of the largest independent accountancy practices in the South East. Based in Clonmel, they provide services as Certified Public Accountants, Registered Auditors and Registered Taxation Consultants, with over 40 successful years in business. Offering a full range of services from compliance work to business, financial advisory and tax planning the experience gained has helped our clients develop and expand their businesses to become leaders in their fields. Practical and meaningful solutions are given to all issues allowing the business owner to concentrate on developing their enterprise.



Nominees for Best Family Business Award

Duggan Veterinary Supplies

Duggan Veterinary Supplies is a family-owned veterinary pharmaceutical supplier, based in Holycross, Tipperary. Established in early 1980’s with its mission to supply high quality products to the Irish animal health market, Duggan Veterinary currently employs 20 staff from the surrounding areas. In cooperation with Irish veterinarians, their input has helped Duggan Veterinary grow to be one of the key partners of the Irish veterinary industry, where it caters for all species, including pigs, poultry, cats and dogs, equine and its core species, bovine. With a client base spread throughout the 32 counties, Duggan Veterinary Supplies support this important industry with a team of 6 account managers, each technically proficient in and dedicated to a specific species or product area. In recent years, following significant investment in R& D, new products have now been developed for export. This has resulted in Duggan Veterinary Supplies establishing an additional and growing commercial presence in many agricultural markets throughout Europe.

The Horse&Jockey Hotel

The Horse&Jockey Hotel is a family run 4* hotel located near Thurles in Co. Tipperary. The hotel, which gave the Tipperary village its name, is steeped in history & has been continuously trading for 250 years. It stands at one of the great traditional crossroads of Ireland. The hotel has expanded over the years and is now home to 65 bedrooms, Silks Restaurant, The Enclosure Bar, In-house Bakery & Coffee Bar, Conference Centre & Theatre, Spa, Q Hair Salon, Leisure Centre, The Gift Horse Gallery and The Bakery Shop. The hotel strives to balance the old with the new and create a homely and friendly atmosphere which is what the Tipperary hotel is famous for. Whether your visit is for business or pleasure they will provide you with the service that will ensure you won’t want to leave.

Pressure Welding Manufacturing

Pressure Welding Manufacturing has been supplying mechanical engineering services to high purity multinational industries such as pharmaceutical, food, distilling, brewing and semiconductor industries throughout Ireland for nearly 40 years. Pressure Welding Manufacturing provides customised stainless steel solutions, pipe and machine installations, plant maintenance and relocation services as well as computerised orbital welding.

Having been the first in Ireland to invest in computerised orbital welding, they have attained a depth of expertise in this type of welding process. Pressure Welding Manufacturing has a highly skilled and certified work force and is dedicated to providing cost efficient and best in class solutions to its customers.

The County Tipperary Business Awards Black Tie Gala Dinner, will be held in the 4 * Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday, October 18, 2019, with live music by the Loose Cannons after the award ceremony. It promises to be a celebration of all things great about doing business in Tipperary.

Tickets are currently on sale and are selling fast. To book your tickets please call the Tipperary Chamber on 052 612 6500. For more information on the Tipperary Chamber see www.countytipperarychamber.com

Watch this space in next week’s edition as we continue the introductions to more of the individual categories’ sponsors and nominated businesses per category.