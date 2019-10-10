The Horse & Jockey Hotel: built on tradition, passion and warmth

Tradition, passion, warmth, these are the qualities The Horse & Jockey Hotel was founded on and the same qualities we embrace today in our family run hotel.

What started off life as a small roadside pub over 250 years ago has grown into a large resort hotel with amenities such as our award winning Voya & Elemis Spa, 21m metre swimming pool, award winning Silks Restaurant, Coffee Bars, 2 Retail Shops, 12 room conference centre and 68 bedrooms.

Throughout these renovations the hotel managed to merge the old with the new and the great mix of residents, locals, business people and travellers off the busy M8 motorway along with our warm, professional and welcoming staff ensure a vibrant and friendly Tipperary village atmosphere prevails throughout.

Food stands at the heart of the hotel and service is constantly busy, from early morning breakfasts to late evening steaks. The bustling and atmospheric Enclosure Bar serves the best of local produce and long standing ties with the best of Tipperary's food producers have been forged through the years.

It’s not only about where you are staying, it’s about where you are going.

The Horse & Jockey Hotel is situated just 1.5 hours from both Cork and Dublin.

A warm welcome is here, with excellent food, Afternoon Tea, award winning Spa, Hair Salon, Conference Facilities and even an in-house bakery all open 7 days a week.

The Horse & Jockey Hotel, a natural home away from home.