IDA 'actively marketing' Tipperary Town and county for investment

The Industrial Development Authority has said it actively markets Tipperary town for investment.

It was responding to a call for Cllr Tom Wood for greater foreign direct investment in the town.

Cllr Wood wrote to IDA regional business development manager Brendan McDonald. Mr McDonald replied that IDA Ireland actively markets Tipperary town and county as part of the south east region.

He said that in working to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to the town and county, it markets both its own IDA properties and privately-owned commercial property which is suitable for FDI.

He cited as an example the the Sky Innovation Park in Tipperary town which it gives details of to prospective clients seeking office or manufacturing space, targeting, in particular, large scale investments that require a property solution of scale.

“Tipperary town is considered a cost effective location for enterprise and our overseas teams actively market the town as such," he said.

“Attracting foreign direct investment into Tipperary, as with all regional locations, remains a challenge as multinationals seek to locate in larger urban areas where there is critical mass with the ready availability of a skilled workforce to call on and with good access and well developed infrastructure."

He said that despite the challenges posed by the current geo-political and economic climate in which every investment for Ireland is hard won, the IDA continues to work to attract investment to the town and county and is actively engaged with the Co Council and local stakeholders to present the best value proposition to investors.