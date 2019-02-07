Pride organisers hand over ‘amazing amount of money’ to Tipperary Town Autism Group

Members of the Pride of Tipperary committee were delighted to present a cheque for €3,170 to the Tipperary Town Autism Group from the events held at the Pride of Tipperary festival in 2018.

“It is with great pleasure that we present this cheque to the Tipperary Town Autism Group,” said Pride committee member Sharon O’Dwyer.

“The ethos of the Pride of Tipperary annual festival has always been based on raising money for local charities.”

The Tipperary Autism group were having a ball at their Christmas party for children and their families at the Cappawhite Resource Centre when they paused to accept the cheque.

Sharon Lowry-Sheehan from the Tipperary Autism Group is very grateful for the amount raised. “This is an amazing amount of money that will be put towards more activities throughout the year for our children, including a personalised summer camp to meet the physical and sensory needs of our children, providing a sense of community for them despite their disability. And most importantly, to continue to provide peer supports for each other.

“Thank you again to the Pride of Tipperary for choosing us as their beneficiary charity for 2018 and thank you to everyone around Tipperary who supported the Pride of Tipperary events.”