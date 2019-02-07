Rousing panto performances thrill Tipperary Excel

Tipperary Pantomime Society thrilled audiences with a rousing and comical production of Robinson Crusoe.

Now in it’s 35th year, the Tipperary Pantomime Society delivered its own interpretation of this well-loved classic tale.

“Watching the eight strong cast of boys and girls one can only imagine the patience and perseverance of the production team who had the large contingent in rehearsals since last September,” said choreographer Catherine Ryan.

Young Sophie Byrnes, The Queen of Fairyland, opened the show and from that moment the show sparkled and glittered.

“Thirty children, some very small and facing their first time on stage, delighted the audience with songs and dance routines including The Sailor’s Hornpipe and Baby Shark,” added Catherine.

Tipperary panto stalwart Pat Ryan played Red Freckle and his trusted sidekick Dermot O’Donovan performed the role Iva Pimple. The comic duo wisecracked their way from one comic situation to another until they met up with the Queen of the Cannibals Wotta Woppa Kevin Ryan. Wotta Woppa was in his element as he sought to reduce Freckle and Pimple to ‘Meals on Wheels’.

The all-round acting and singing talents of James Cunningham and Katie Russell made them the perfect choice to play Robinson Crusoe and Majory.

Lorraine Kenneally’s Chrissie Crusoe, Lauren Brown’s Jilly Crusoe and Dwayne Gilsenane as Kenny Crusoe made one big happy family with some comic interactions with Freckle and Pimple. Other outstanding performances included Sinead Swords as Blackpatch, Leah O’Brien as Jack Book, Stephen Stokes as the captain Flotsam, Jane Toomey as Clarence Creep, Chloe Peters as Ben, Kaitlyn O’Donovan as Peter Perkins and Bernadine Russell as Man Friday.

“The senior and junior chorus were outstanding right through to show with their singing and dancing,” added Catherine Ryan.

“Congratulations to the cast on their performances, show producer Pat Ryan and musical director Pat Marnane.”