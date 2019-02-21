Court bans Tipperary motorist from driving

A Tipperary Town-based motorist received a two-year driving ban at Tipperary District Court for driving without insurance last summer.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath also fined Gatis Burkitz of 205 An Duiche, Tipperary Town, €100 for the insurance offence, which he pleaded guilty to committing at Davis Street, Tipperary, on July 13 last year.

Burkitz also pleaded guilty to driving without motor tax on the same occasion. Judge MacGrath marked the offence proven and taken into account in the overall penalty.

Gda. John Hennessy told the court he was on duty at Davis Street at 7.05pm on this date and noticed a vehicle that approached the crossroads wasn't displaying a valid tax disc. The driver admitted it wasn't taxed or insured. The vehicle was seized. Burkitz hadn't any previous convictions, the garda added.

Judge MacGrath imposed the disqualification as Burkis, who represented himself in court, was unable to show any special circumstances why the disqualification shouldn't be imposed.