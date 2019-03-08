Tipperary students triumph in Irish language debate to book All-Ireland final place

Students from St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary Town, maintained their reputation as formidable Irish language debaters when they took the junior title at the regional final of the debating competition Comórtas an Phiarsaigh Gael Linn 2019.

The event took place in the Charleville Park Hotel, County Cork, on Thursday.

Funded by Foras na Gaeilge, Comórtas an Phiarsaigh is a national debating competition organised annually by Gael Linn for second level schools nationwide. Over 150 schools have taken part in competition since the beginning of this school year.

The St. Anne’s team, which included Ava Ní Shúilleabháin, Olivia Ní hAnacháin and Caoimhe Ní Icí, were up against strong competition from Clonmel's Loreto Secondary School, Scoil Mhuire Macroom and Coláiste Íde agus Iosef from Abbeyfeale, County Limerick. They debated the motion ‘Is méanar dóibh siúd atá ina gcónaí faoin tuath!’, which translates to 'It’s well for those who live in the countryside!’, with many strong arguments put forward by both sides.

The consenus among the adjudicators, however, was that the young Tipperary Town orators were marginally ahead of their opposition on the night, and they were declared winners to the delight of teachers Niamh Ní Riain and Máire Nic Aodha.

Later on that evening, teams from counties Cork and Limerick went head to head in the senior debate on the topical motion ‘Tá níos mó dochar ná maitheas ag baint le dul chun cinn na teicneolaíochta!’, which translates to 'The advancement of technology causes more harm than good!'. Laurel Hill Secondary School in Limerick city were crowned the winners.

Recognising the high standard of debating achieved by all the participants, Gael Linn presented awards to each speaker.

Both St. Anne’s Secondary School and Laurel Hill Secondary School now progress to the All-Ireland finals of the competition on March 27. Their opposition on that day will be determined at other regional finals in the coming week.