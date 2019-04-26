Minister to officially open major refurbishment of outdoor facilities at Tipperary centre

The major refurbishment of the outdoor facilities at Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary Town will be celebrated on Thursday next (May 2nd) at 3pm.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring will officially opens the newly refurbished 3G astro turf pitches and pro tennis (Mono 20) courts. The ceremony will also include the presentation by Minister Ring of the 2019 Canon Hayes Sports Scholarship certificates.

Chairman of the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre Martin Quinn says that the day will bring positivity into focus for the town. "The total investment from the public purse to these projects is in the region of €180,000, with another €25,000 being raised locally to bring the total investment from public and private to in excess of €200,000," he says.

"This is a major investment by public and private working together to upgrade facilities to national standards. These facilities are of major significance, not alone to the Tipperary Town community but to a very wide area and they are a major addition to sport in the area. This shows how resilient this community is and projects a very positive message of a town and a community that has suffered badly in recent years. It shows what can be achieved by a community coming together in a spirit of unity, strength and co-operation."

The newly refurbished 3G floodlit pitches are combined use long pile synthetic turf surface suitable for football and hockey and will be be FIFA certified. The project cost (including project management fees) is in excess of €170,000.00. A grant of €112,000.00 was secured for this project from Tipperary LCDC through South Tipperary Development Company and another €40,000 has been allocated to the project from Tipperary County Council.

The two floodlit tennis courts have been completely refurbished with Pro tennis 20 sand filled surface at a cost in excess of €29,000.00, plus an additional cost of €5,000 for works to make the area secure. A grant of €27,500.00 was secured for this project from the Sports Capital Section of the Department of Tourism, Sport & Recreation plus a grant of €5,000 from Tipperary County Council.

Work on both projects was undertaken and completed by SIS Pitches, who design, manufacture, construct, install and maintain world-leading pitches for some of the biggest names in sport. SIS are a FIFA Licensee, a world rugby preferred turf producer and a certified FIH manufacturer and field builder.

Along with the opening of the refurbished facilities, Minister Ring will also present certificates to recipients of the 2019 Sports Scholarship Scheme. Martin Quinn says that this is a major investment by the centre in the sporting development of our young achievers.

"This very successful initiative assists up and coming sportspeople in the development of their sporting career by offering them free use of the facilities in the Canon Hayes Sports Centre and the adjoining Sean Treacy Memorial Swimming Pool, plus professional training, mentoring and fitness advice from the fitness staff in the centre for a 12 month period. The scheme has over the years assisted many sportspeople from the county including former Munster and Ireland Rugby international Alan Quinlan and many local players including St. Michael's star player Shane Ryan, who is a current member of the FAI Junior International Team."

The official opening will be preceded by the address of welcome and by the blessing of the newly refurbished facilities.