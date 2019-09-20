Government confirms actions to support revitalisation of Tipperary Town

A package of measures to support the revitalisation of Tipperary Town has been announced following extensive engagement with local stakeholders and representatives.

Over a three-year period, these measures will facilitate a partnership approach between the local community, Tipperary County Council and other key stakeholders in order to develop and deliver an action plan for the town.

Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Housing and Urban Development Damien English confirms that Carmel Fox, former chief executive of Ballyhoura Development Company, has agreed to serve as an independent chair for this process. “I know Carmel will bring her extensive knowledge of local, social and community development issues to bear on this process and will set high standards for all the partners working to revitalise Tipperary Town," he says.

The minister says that Ms. Fox will play a key role in bringing all local stakeholders together to develop an agreed path forward for the town.

The first key step in the revitalisation process will be the production of a Collaborative Town Centre Health Check for Tipperary Town. The Health Check is a pilot initiative developed by the Heritage Council, which brings together the private, public and civic sectors in a town to develop an agreed town centre-led commercial, heritage and tourism baseline from which an action plan can then be developed.

Minister English thanks Heritage Council chief executive Virginia Teehan for facilitating the inclusion of Tipperary Town in the initial pilot phase of the Health Checks process.

He also confirms that the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government is making funding available to assist with the recruitment of a full-time project manager who will work on developing agreed actions and funding proposals on foot of the finalised Tipperary Town Health Check. Tipperary County Council is fully committed to supporting this project and it is hoped that the recruitment process will commence in the coming months.

Tipperary Fine Gael general election candidate Cllr Garret Ahearn welcomes the announcement, adding: “I want to wish all the participants in this revitalisation project the very best. I know Ms. Fox will meet with Alison Harvey of the Heritage Council early next week to discuss a more detailed timeline for the Tipperary Town Health Check and that this will then inform the timing of the recruitment of a full-time project manager."