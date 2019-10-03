World Mental Health Week - The people of Tipperary are playing their part

Since last spring, there have been many different classes and events held in Monard Community Hall such as jiving classes, sewing classes, a ladies group, a parent and toddler group, badminton as well as the longstanding cards group who meet twice a week – but to name a few.

To coincide with World Mental Health Week, there will be a slew of activities taking place at Monard Community Hall running from October 7 until October 20, aimed at promoting positive mental health in our community.

The 5 Way to Wellbeing are; Get Active, Connect, Notice, Give and Learn. There will activities and events running over these two weeks, which will encompass these themes and hopefully be inclusive of people of all ages in our area.

On Wednesday 9th, the Ladies Group will be having Chair Yoga classes in the morning from 11am – 12pm. That evening there will be a talk titled Tackling Social Isolation in Rural Communities with light refreshments afterwards.

World Mental Health Day itself falls on Thursday 10th, and we will be hosting a Connect Café at the hall. Mental Health Ireland is encouraging everyone to Connect as one way to nurture and enhance your own mental health. Connect with others in your community by popping in and having a cup of tea and a chat.

As part of Mental Health Ireland’s 5000 Steps to Wellbeing Campaign, on Thursday 10th and Thursday 17th from 7pm-8pm there will be a walking group meeting at Solohead GAA pitch under the floodlights. Keeping physically active, no matter what the activity is so important to release the feel good endorphins to keep ourselves upbeat and positive. This activity is open to all ages and fitness levels. Come along and have a chat while getting those steps in!

The Parent & Toddler Group meet every Friday morning from 10am – 11.15am. This is a lovely opportunity for parents to meet each other and have a cup of tea and a chat while their little ones get to have all the fun.

Tuesday, October 15 will see our Youth in Action Group meet to promote the 5 Ways to Wellbeing. A group of local, socially conscious teenagers have been busy discussing their thoughts and ideas and how best to incorporate them into their lives, to promote a feeling of wellbeing and contentment.

On Wednesday 16, there will be a talk entitled ‘Minding Your Mental Health’ given by Johnny McElhinney and guests from Mental Health Ireland. It promises to be both inspiring and motivating! Again there will be light refreshments served on the night.

We will wrap up the events of the fortnight on Sunday, October 20 with a fantastic Halloween themed Family Afternoon in the hall. This will run from 2pm until 4pm. There will be music provided by a DJ as well as the local choir, dancing, games, face-painting as well as some sweet treats and a few surprises, so dress up (or not!) and come out!

As this is a community event, absolutely everyone is welcome through the doors of the hall. If there is anyone who would be interested in volunteering for different events, be it making a cup of tea or decorating, no help or assistance will be refused! Feel free to contact monardcommunityhall@gmail.com, our Facebook page Monard Community Hall or any of the committee members to get involved.

Exact times and further details of events and activities will be confirmed in the coming days, please keep an eye on our Facebook page, next week’s Nationalist as well as Twomey’s Apple Green for more information.