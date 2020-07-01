Neighbourfood for Tipperary town

We hope the people of Tipperary Town and its surrounding villages will embrace this new way of shopping and help support small farmers and producers in these difficult times.

NeighbourFood is an On-line farmers market where people can buy directly from farmers and local producers. Originally set up in Cork they have now spread across then country with around 50 markets operating every week with more in the planning stage. And, now it is coming to Tipperary town.

Simple to use customers go to www.neighbourfood.ie/tipptown and register their details. They can then see the range of producers and the products that are available to buy. The market will close at midnight on a Monday with collection taking place at the Marian Hall in Tipperary Town on a Wednesday evening between 4pm & 6.30pm. Customers will be given a time slot to ensure Social Distancing measures can be adhered to. Customers need only to bring their own shopping bags to take their items away with them.

Peter & Lorraine Randall from Ayle farm will be the Hosts for this market and have decided to bring this initiative to the town as there has not been any kind of farmers market in the town for many years. We hope the people of Tipperary Town and its surrounding villages will embrace this new way of shopping and help support small farmers and producers in these difficult times.

Further information can be found at www.neighbourfood.ie and the current list of producers for Tipperary town can be found at www.neighbourfood.ie/tipptown Potential local producers can contact Peter Randall on 086 368 0969 for further information on how to join the market.