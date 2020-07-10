One Tipperary restaurant had a great makeover before reopening after lockdown

Congratulations to Michelle Tobin on her recent appointment as Manager at the Community Services Centre. Michelle takes over from Theresa Hinchy.

All at the centre are grateful to Theresa for her wonderful service – and hope to give her a royal send-off when circumstances allow.

The restaurant at the centre got a great makeover before reopening – Michelle designed the new look and would like to thank her family, staff members Rosie and Liz, Stevie O’Donnell, Aidan Long, and the O’Brien brothers for their help.