Gardaí investigate ransacking of vacant Tipperary Town house

Gardaí are investigating the ransacking of a vacant house in Tipperary Town.

The house at Reddan's Walk, Tipperary was broken into and ransacked around 5.30pm on Friday, October 30.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity at Reddan’s Walk that day to contact the station at (062) 51212. One of their lines of inquiry is the sighting of three men in a black car in the area around the time of the incident.