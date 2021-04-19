Capturing the living history of Dundrum and Tipperary

LOCAL HISTORY

Tipperary Age Friendly older people's Council are developing a project to capture stories and tales of the past, listening to the voices of older people across Tipperary. This will be a fantastic opportunity to capture the living history of older voices in Tipperary, and to share stories and memories of the past. It is hoped to compile all this information from around the County, and make it available in print format in October.

The Community Council currently has some project documents relating to this initiative. If anyone would like to take part in this project, please contact any member of either Knockavilla or Donaskeigh community council, and we can get the necessary documents to you.

“SHARE THE SPOILS”

Congratulations to Mary Hayes, Kilbreedy, the Knockavilla & Donaskeigh Community Council’s Share the spoils winner last week winning €160. This week`s draw takes place tomorrow night, Thursday April 22 at 9pm in Knockavilla Hall. Envelopes are available in all the usual businesses in Dundrum, and from the dispenser boxes at Knockavilla hall and in Donaskeigh village beside the postbox.

KICKHAM GAA

The Kickhams Lotto Jackpot was worth a whopping €13,200 last Monday Night. Tickets available in Butlers Centra, Quirke’s Garage, Heffernan’s Food store and from any committee member or online before 6pm next Monday. If unable to get to shops please support online with the following link:

https://bit.ly/3cUNn3n