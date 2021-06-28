Prime industrial site at Tipperary Business and Technology Park, Knockanrawley, Tipperary town

Strategic location within 1 km of Tipperary town centre
Prime industrial site at Tipperary Business and Technology Park, Knockanrawley, Co. Tipperary
For sale by private treaty
This is a strategic location within 1 km of Tipperary town centre with easy access to the road network.
Overall site area of approx. 2.28 ha. (5.63 ac.) which includes an access road.
The lands are zoned “industrial and economic” and are suited to a number of end uses, subject to planning permission.
Further information available on request from Patrick Kirwan, Associate Director of Avison Young (PSRA No: 001234 ) on 01-676 2711
avisonyoung.ie
patrick.kirwan@avisonyoung.com
