Prime industrial site at Tipperary Business and Technology Park, Knockanrawley, Tipperary town

For Sale by Private Treaty

Prime industrial site at Tipperary Business and Technology Park, Knockanrawley, Tipperary town

Strategic location within 1 km of Tipperary town centre

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Prime industrial site at Tipperary Business and Technology Park, Knockanrawley, Co. Tipperary 

For sale by private treaty 

This is a strategic location within 1 km of Tipperary town centre with easy access to the road network. 

Overall site area of approx. 2.28 ha. (5.63 ac.) which includes an access road. 


The lands are zoned “industrial and economic” and are suited to a number of end uses, subject to planning permission.

Further information available on request  from Patrick Kirwan, Associate Director of Avison Young (PSRA No: 001234 )  on  01-676 2711
avisonyoung.ie

patrick.kirwan@avisonyoung.com

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie