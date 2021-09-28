Upgrade the Main Street of Tipperary town - Cllr Tony Black

Cllr Tony Black
Cllr Tony Black called for the municipal district to upgrade the pedestrian crossing on the Main street of Tipperary town.
“The markings are fading, it should be better lit and it is not well signposted. There have been a number of near misses in recent months and this district should take steps to ensure all measures are taken to prevent any future problems.”
Cllr Black also suggested that they place a sign on Main street, Tipperary town to notify motorists of the pedestrian crossing on Church street. “Motorists approaching from Main Street often take the bend too quickly and are on top of the crossing before they realise it is there. There have been accidents on this crossing before and countless near misses. A sign on Main street between James Street and o'Brien street would be an ideal,” added Cllr Black.
