New principal for St Anne’s in Tipperary town

Mr John Cullinane has been appointed as the new Principal of St. Anne’s Secondary School in Tipperary Town.

John has replaced Ms. Colette Treacy who has retired after 10 years as Principal in St. Anne’s.

Speaking to The Tipperary Star this week about his appointment John said:

“I am delighted and honoured to be appointed as the Principal of St. Anne’s Secondary School. It is a school that has a fantastic tradition of providing the highest quality education for the girls in Tipperary town and the surrounding areas, and I am fully committed to ensuring that we continue that tradition as we move into the future.



“I look forward to working with the students, staff, parents/guardians and Board of Management in the weeks, months and years ahead.

“I want to thank our patron CEIST (Catholic Education an Irish Schools Trust) for their ongoing support. I would really like to thank our teaching staff, special needs assistants, cleaners, caretaker and secretary for their help and support over the past few weeks.

“ I would also like to thank my predecessor, Colette Treacy, for her support and I wish her well in her retirement. I look forward to serving the community in St. Anne’s, and to playing my part in helping our students to reach their potential and achieve their dreams and ambitions.

“We are all especially looking forward to the resumption of sport, music, drama and other school activities once public health guidelines allow us to do so.”

A native of Thomastown in Co. Kilkenny, John has been living in Templemore for the past number of years. He takes up the position having served as Deputy Principal in Presentation De la Salle College in Bagenalstown for the past two years.

Prior to this John was seconded to the Junior Cycle for Teachers (JCT) support service of the Department of Education for three years and he also spent two years as a National Team Leader with responsibility for supporting over 120 schools from 2017-2019.

John began his teaching career in Kilkenny City Vocational School as a Business Studies, Accounting and Religious Education teacher.

We wish him well.