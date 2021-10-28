Building works approved for St Ailbe’s NS, Emly

Jackie Cahill TD and Minister Norma Foley TD
Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has today confirmed that funding has been approved for the development of a Special Educational Needs (SEN) Classroom and a Central Activities Space for St. Ailbe’s National School, Emly.
Deputy Cahill received confirmation of this today from Education Minister Norma Foley and thanked the Minister for her continued work with him on a number of educational projects around the county.
Speaking on this today, Deputy Cahill said: “I am pleased to announce that Fianna Fáil Education Minister Norma Foley has granted approval for a brand-new SEN base classroom and a Central Activities Space for St. Ailbe’s N.S. in Emly.
“This is very positive news for the locality, and congratulations are due to school principal Pauline Finnan and the Board of Management for their work on this successful application.
“I would also like to thank Minister Norma Foley and Cllr Roger Kennedy for their ongoing work on local educational issues with me”, Cahill concluded.
