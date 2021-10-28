Search

28/10/2021

Building works approved for St Ailbe’s NS, Emly

Funding has been approved for the development of a Special Educational Needs (SEN) Classroom and a Central Activities Space

Building works approved for St Ailbe’s NS, Emly

Jackie Cahill TD and Minister Norma Foley TD

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has today confirmed that funding has been approved for the development of a Special Educational Needs (SEN) Classroom and a Central Activities Space for St. Ailbe’s National School, Emly.

Deputy Cahill received confirmation of this today from Education Minister Norma Foley and thanked the Minister for her continued work with him on a number of educational projects around the county.

 Speaking on this today, Deputy Cahill said: “I am pleased to announce that Fianna Fáil Education Minister Norma Foley has granted approval for a brand-new SEN base classroom and a Central Activities Space for St. Ailbe’s N.S. in Emly.

 “This is very positive news for the locality, and congratulations are due to school principal Pauline Finnan and the Board of Management for their work on this successful application.

 “I would also like to thank Minister Norma Foley and Cllr Roger Kennedy for their ongoing work on local educational issues with me”, Cahill concluded.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media