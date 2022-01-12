Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club news and fixtures

Golf Notes January 10

Co Tipperary Golf and Country Club are really looking forward to a great year of golf as our Captain’s prepare dates competitions for 2022, which will include competitions very kindly sponsored by our very generous sponsors of perpetual cups and many other very significant prizes all of which our club appreciate so much. Our major events such as Captain’s Day and President’s Day are the highlight of our year. It is the wish of every golfer to achieve the standard that bring them into contention to win the Captain’s or the President’s prize which are kindly sponsored by the incumbent at the time.



Breast Cancer Research

Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick along with the ladies club will also host Play in pink Day which is a great day in many clubs where vital fundraising for Breast Cancer Research takes place. In Dundrum golf club the Ladies Club supported by the Men’s club and the Juveniles pull out all the stops to make the day a fun day while raising the maximum amount of funds for Breast Cancer Research.

Our club was in the top ten at fundraising through Play in Pink day in 2021. We would like to acknowledge the very fine support we get from other clubs both local and far away.



South Tipperary Hospice

Captain Brian Slattery along with the Mens Club will again run a special fundraiser for South Tipperary Hospice, which is the Carroll Cup. This is one of our most prestigious competitions on our calendar, this together with the Tuesday Morning Ladies competition, help to raise funds for the very important Hospice Movement in South Tipperary which provides a very specialist palliative care service to many patients and their families in South Tipperary.



The club is very pleased to be associated with this wonderful movement.



Down Syndrome

A further highlight of last year was a special day organised at Halloween by the Ladies Club for Down Syndrome Tipperary, where we had so much fun with pumpkin carving, face painting, music and dance. A very special thank you to Jeff Leo proprietor of Dundrum House for sponsoring the event. This was a magical event for children and adults alike. We had photos of families with the amazing display of pumpkins in the bales of hay. This display was the incredible work of Winnie Ann and her family. We had the delicious finger food complaints of Jeff Leo. We had Face Painting by Michelle which went on throughout the day. All the proceeds went to Down Syndrome Tipperary. This is another event we will look forward to in 2022



Ladies Golf

Tuesday Morning ladies golf continues as usual with the winners this week; Mary Knightly & Anne Blake



Seniors Golf

The results of last week’s 15-hole scramble were; in 1st place Gerry Maher, Diarmuid O’Connor, Denis McCarthy & Martin Maher with 44.8; in 2nd place Martin Quirke, John Ryan (Bob), John O’Donovan & Peter Silke with 48’3.



The Annual Winter Classic is an open Competition. Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole,€8 for members, Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend.Top 15 Teams to qualify - 3 TEAMS EVERY MONTH