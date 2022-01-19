Upwards of 500 people attended a vigil in memory of the late Ashling Murphy in Tipperary

Upwards of 500 people attended a vigil in memory of the late Ashling Murphy at the Canon Hayes Running Track in Tipperary Town on Friday evening, January 14.
It was a very poignant occasion as young and old came together to remember the young teacher from Tullamore who was murdered on the previous Wednesday while out for a run.
Many people brought candles and lights for the walk which commenced after the observation of a minutes silence and many candles were left by people in the form of a shrine on the track.
New caterers will be in place at Clonmel Golf Club from February 1, 2022. We wish them every success.
Tony Seymour, Paudie Kelly, Mark Walsh, Tom Gleeson, and Brendan O'Donoghue after their Munster win.
CBS Thurles student Emmet Fogarty receives Quercus Entrance Scholarship based on his leaving cert results
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.