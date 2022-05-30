Search

30 May 2022

Tipperary Town Library creates new Sensory Space and Autism Relaxation Hub

This relaxation space is used every day and this realises a shared inclusive space

This project was a culmination of a project involving the Abbey School and in particular Jolene Carey TY teacher and Conor Hayes and the students on the Live Without Limits YSI Group

30 May 2022

On Thursday, May 19, partners that engaged in the provision of a sensory space and autism relaxation hub in Tipperary Town Library got the opportunity to formally launch the space.

The project was led by Anne Bradshaw, Disability Services HSE Gold Star Tipperary, and supported by Tipperary Library Services, Damien Dullaghan, County Librarian, and Catherine Fogarty, Manager Tipperary Town Library, and Fiona Crotty, Community and Social inclusion Tipperary County Council.

This project was a culmination of a project involving the Abbey School and in particular Jolene Carey TY teacher and Conor Hayes and the students on the Live Without Limits YSI Group who worked to raise autism awareness and supported this development.

The project was also supported by the Tipperary Autism Parents Support Group and parents who volunteered with the project to raise autism awareness and to help inform design of the sensory space.

Cllr Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council, formally opened the space and complimented all of those who supported the initiative, people with autism, agencies and volunteers who worked together to deliver this project.

This relaxation space is used every day and this realises a shared inclusive space, providing time to relax and this is very important within our public buildings.

