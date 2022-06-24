Search

24 Jun 2022

Stroke and aphasia support group to meet in Clonmel

June 30 meeting

People are being asked to wash their hands frequently

A stroke support group meeting will be held in Clonmel on June 30

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

24 Jun 2022 1:40 PM

A stroke that occurs in areas of the brain that control speech and language can result in aphasia, a disorder that affects the ability to speak, read, write and listen. Different aspects of language are in different parts of the left side of the brain. So the type of aphasia depends on how the stroke affects parts of the brain.

Some people mistakenly think that those with aphasia aren't as smart as they used to be. However they can think, they just can't say what they think. Aphasia affects approximately a third of all stroke survivors. Aphasia can also be caused by any type of brain injury, brain tumour, or neurological condition. A small group has been meeting regularly over the past number of years in Clonmel as a form of social get together for stroke survivors and those with aphasia.

The group was initially facilitated by the speech and langauge therapists and during that time was involved in a number of initiatives including the hosting of the very first regional Stroke Conference in the Talboit Hotel Clonmel  in May 2019. A planned second Conference had to be postponed due to Covid. In fact as with all meetings the group were unable to meet from early 2020 until a couple of months ago.

Great family day out in Tipperary at vintage rally and dog show

Meetings have now resumed on the last Thursday of each month and the next meeting is Thursday June 30th at 11am in the Talbot Hotel Clonmel l (bar area). The Talbot Hotel Clonmel very kindly reserve and area for the group and it is an opportunity to meet fellow stroke survivors and their family members for a cuppa and a chat.

The group will also be planning to host their postponed second Regional Stroke Conference later this year. More details to follow. Any stroke survivors or anyone suffering from aphasia is very welcome to come along to our monthly get togethers. It is an opportunity to support each other and to provide information and advice, and family members are also encouraged to attend. For those interested in attending you can contact Martin Quinn on 087-6101628 or just come along on the 30th at 11am to the Talbot Hotel Clonmel .

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Richie & Breda Horgan Memorial Cup

Richie & Breda Horgan Memorial Golf Classic for South Tipp Hospice, L/R: event organiser Brian Horgan, former Clare Hurler and All Ireland winning manager Davy Fitzgerald, South Tipp Hospice rep Sean

Golf

Richie & Breda Horgan Memorial Cup

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media