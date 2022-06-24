Stroke and aphasia support group to meet in Clonmel

A stroke that occurs in areas of the brain that control speech and language can result in aphasia, a disorder that affects the ability to speak, read, write and listen. Different aspects of language are in different parts of the left side of the brain. So the type of aphasia depends on how the stroke affects parts of the brain.

Some people mistakenly think that those with aphasia aren't as smart as they used to be. However they can think, they just can't say what they think. Aphasia affects approximately a third of all stroke survivors. Aphasia can also be caused by any type of brain injury, brain tumour, or neurological condition. A small group has been meeting regularly over the past number of years in Clonmel as a form of social get together for stroke survivors and those with aphasia.

The group was initially facilitated by the speech and langauge therapists and during that time was involved in a number of initiatives including the hosting of the very first regional Stroke Conference in the Talboit Hotel Clonmel in May 2019. A planned second Conference had to be postponed due to Covid. In fact as with all meetings the group were unable to meet from early 2020 until a couple of months ago.

Meetings have now resumed on the last Thursday of each month and the next meeting is Thursday June 30th at 11am in the Talbot Hotel Clonmel l (bar area). The Talbot Hotel Clonmel very kindly reserve and area for the group and it is an opportunity to meet fellow stroke survivors and their family members for a cuppa and a chat.

The group will also be planning to host their postponed second Regional Stroke Conference later this year. More details to follow. Any stroke survivors or anyone suffering from aphasia is very welcome to come along to our monthly get togethers. It is an opportunity to support each other and to provide information and advice, and family members are also encouraged to attend. For those interested in attending you can contact Martin Quinn on 087-6101628 or just come along on the 30th at 11am to the Talbot Hotel Clonmel .