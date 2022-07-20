C-SAW launches 'Time to Talk' Coffee Mornings

C-SAW Community Suicide Awareness has expanded its coffee mornings to Tipperary Town, in The CJ Kickham Brass and Reed Band Hall on Davis Street every Monday morning (incl. Bank Holidays) from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Monday, July 11 was the first morning and the committee was absolutely delighted with the response they received from the general public.

A steady flow of people came through the doors for the two hours, from well wishers to service users.

The organisers of the coffee mornings were delighted to welcome Superintendent Ciara Lee and Sergeant John Kingston from Tipperary Town Garda Station who offered their support and encouragement to the new venture.

The organisers extend an invitation to join them in a homely environment to have a chat and seek further support in confidence.

Talking to people has a proven positive impact on our lives. We are here to listen and help in any way we can.

“How can we help? Let’s TALK about it.”