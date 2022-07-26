Road closures and diversions to take place in Newtown

Temporary Traffic Management will take place on the L-4204 Newtown, Co Tipperary from 07.00hrs to 19.00hrs on the 26th of July to the 27th of July 2022 for road resurfacing.
Road closures will be in place with local diversions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.