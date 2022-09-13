UPDATE: Tipperary Town Murals Programme has gotten underway

The Youth Work Ireland Tipperary building on Blind Street will be transformed with a full wall mural
The Tipperary Town Murals Programme has gotten underway with a series of community workshops held at Tipperary Excel over the past weekend exploring the themes of biodiversity, industrial heritage and youth and cultural heritage.
Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force will be working with The Walls Project to paint five high quality murals in Tipperary Town between now and the end of October, with a range of local, national and international artists commissioned to undertake the painting over a number of weeks.
Last weekend’s events will be followed up with a Musical Heritage themed workshop at the CJ Kickham Band Hall on the evening of Monday, September 19 at 7pm, overseen by local mural artist Neil O’Dwyer.
The project also incorporates a community wall painted by local people under the supervision of a highly experienced mural artist, with two community workshops scheduled on the evenings of the 13th and 20th of September in St Ailbhe’s School between 6pm-8pm, with painting due to take place on October 1.
Further information about the programme and how to get involved is available on the Task Force website: tipptownrevitalisation.ie
Written by Martin Quinn
