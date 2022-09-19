International Day of Peace to be marked in Tipperary Town by a Ceremony of Reflection

International Day of Peace as designated by the UN is observed around the world each year on September 21st and will be marked in Tipperary Town by a Ceremony of Reflection to be held in St Mary's Church of Ireland, John Street, Tipperary.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21 and the UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

But as we know achieving true peace entails much more than laying down arms. It requires the building of societies where all members feel that they can flourish.

It involves creating a world in which people are treated equally, regardless of their race. The 2022 theme for the International Day of Peace is "End racism. Build peace".

With the background to the day in mind I approached Rev. Mike O'Meara with the idea of having a ceremony in St Mary's to mark the day.

Rev. O'Meara in consultation with the Dean of Cashel gave the green light for the use of St Mary's for the ceremony which will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 21.

The event will commence with a minute's silence at noon followed by a ceremony that will include appropriate reflections on the theme of the day to include the spoken word, poetry and readings, and some music.

A number of Ambassadors will be in attendance along with representatives of various Churches, representatives of the Gardaí and the Irish Defence Forces, Local Authority members and representatives of a number of organisations.

As conflicts continue to erupt across the globe, causing people to flee, we have seen race-based discrimination at borders.

As Covid-19 keeps attacking our communities, we have seen how certain racial groups have been hit much harder than others. As economies suffer, we have seen hate speech and violence directed at racial minorities.

We all therefore have a role to play in fostering peace and tackling racism is a crucial way to contribute.

It is appropriate therefore to mark the day and the theme of the day and to work towards promoting a world free of racism and racial discrimination.

International Day of Peace is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

At a time when war and violence often monopolize our news cycles, International Day of Peace is an inspiring reminder of what we can create together. We invite you to join us at St Mary's on Wednesday, September 21 at 11:45am so that we can observe a minute's silence at 12:00 noon, with the ceremony to follow.

The event is being supported by Task Community Care and we thank them sincerely for their support.

Remembering Ellen O'Leary

In conjunction with the event we are having a wreath laying ceremony at the grave of Ellen O'Leary (1831-1889), one of the most influential Irish poets of the 19th Century, who is interred in the adjoining cemetery.

Ellen O’Leary was the sister of the Fenian activist John O’Leary. In the 1880's Ellen and John played a key role in the development of the Irish literary revival.

A selection of her poems, entitled Lays of Country, Home, and Friends, was published in Dublin in 1891. It contains a biographical sketch by T.W. Rolleston, and an appreciative criticism of O'Leary's poems by Sir Charles Gavan Duffy, which had first appeared in December 1886 in the Dublin University Review, under the title "A Celtic Singer".

Ellen O’Leary has long existed in the historical record as a footnote to discussions of her brother.

Recent recovery work by Irish feminist historians and critics, however, has begun to move the sister out of the male shadow.

Versions of her writing have been included in several major anthologies such as The Field Day Anthology of Irish Writing, Volumes 4 and 5: Irish Women's Writing and Traditions and Pillars of the House: An Anthology of Verse by Irish Women from 1690 to the Present.

After the ceremony in St Mary's on September 21st we will move to the adjoining cemetery where the award-winning poet and writer, Eleanor Hooker, will lay a wreath at the grave of Ellen O'Leary, to mark her contribution to poetry and to writing.