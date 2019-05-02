Construction of new Co. Tipperary water treatment plant serving 1900 homes and businesses to begin in next few weeks

Irish Water will begin works in the coming weeks to provide a safer and more secure water supply to 1,900 homes and businesses in South Tipperary with the construction of a new ground water source, a water treatment plant at Ballylooby and additional water storage at Kilroe.

The project will improve drinking water quality and capacity for customers in the area, while also enabling growth and development locally.

The Burncourt Regional Water Supply Scheme is currently supplied from two separate sources: Burncourt River and Ballylooby Springs. The Ballylooby Springs source is vulnerable to flooding and contamination from an adjacent stream and surface water.

This old spring source will be replaced with a ground water source, which will be capable of supplying 1.3 million litres of water every day to over 1,900 homes as well as agricultural, commercial and industrial enterprises.

Lisa Cogan, Irish Water’s Regional Infrastructure Lead, commented: “This is an important milestone for the development of a safer and more secure water supply for this area. The existing spring source is at risk from contamination and flooding and so needs to be replaced. This project will safeguard the local water supply for the future with a new source and additional storage at Kilroe”.

A contract has been signed with Ward and Burke Construction Limited to carry out the work, which has commenced on site. The project is due to be completed by 2020.

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan. Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in our Business Plan. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021

For more information and updates please see water.ie/tipperary or contact Irish Water’s 24/7 customer care line at 1850 278 278.