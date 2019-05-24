Tipperary woman celebrates her 101st birthday today so Happy Birthday Nellie Purcell

We all join in sending congratulations to proud Tipperary woman, Nellie Purcell, formerly of Burke Street, Fethard, who is celebrating her 101st birthday, today, on Friday, May 24.

All her family and friends, in Fethard and throughout County Tipperary and beyond, send their love and best wishes to Nellie for the year ahead.

A great follower of the Tipperary hurlers, Nellie was disappointed with their performances last year but will be glad that so far this year things are looking good for Tipperary. Hopefully we will all have more to celebrate again later in the summer.