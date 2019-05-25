Fianna Fail's Imelda Goldsboro is first candidate elected in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District

Fianna Fail's Imelda Goldsboro was the first candidate to be elected to Tipperary Co. Council in the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.

The Ballingarry councillor was elected on the first count that was announced around midnight tonight. Her first preference vote was 1980, which exceeded the quota of 1577.

Her surplus will now be distributed.

Electorate:16382

Quota: 1577

Total Poll: 9604

Valid Poll: 9458

Invalid votes 146

Candidates:

Kieran Bourke (FF): 971

Michael Cleere (WUAG): 677

Margaret Croke (FG): 411

David Dunne (SF): 1282

Sarah Dunne (Lab): 257

Mark Fitzgerald (FG): 1229

Imelda Goldsboro (FF): 1980

Joanne Ivors (SF): 132

Louise McLoughlin (IND) 1015

Pierce O'Loughlin (IND) 327

Kevin O'Meara (IND) 1177