Tipperary Co. Council election
Fianna Fail's Imelda Goldsboro is first candidate elected in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District
Cllr Imelda Goldsboro
Fianna Fail's Imelda Goldsboro was the first candidate to be elected to Tipperary Co. Council in the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.
The Ballingarry councillor was elected on the first count that was announced around midnight tonight. Her first preference vote was 1980, which exceeded the quota of 1577.
Her surplus will now be distributed.
Electorate:16382
Quota: 1577
Total Poll: 9604
Valid Poll: 9458
Invalid votes 146
Candidates:
Kieran Bourke (FF): 971
Michael Cleere (WUAG): 677
Margaret Croke (FG): 411
David Dunne (SF): 1282
Sarah Dunne (Lab): 257
Mark Fitzgerald (FG): 1229
Imelda Goldsboro (FF): 1980
Joanne Ivors (SF): 132
Louise McLoughlin (IND) 1015
Pierce O'Loughlin (IND) 327
Kevin O'Meara (IND) 1177
