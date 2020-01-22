Gardai investigating attempted burglary at rural Co. Tipperary home

Gardai are investigating the attempted burglary of a house in the Bansha area last week.

The attempted break-in occurred at Lisnagaul, Bansha sometime between 8.30am and 8pm on Thursday, January 16. The burglars didn't succeed in gaining entry to the house.

Gardai were alerted after the occupants of the residence returned home and found a front window had been damaged.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Lisnagaul area of Bansha that day to contact the station at (062) 51212.