Carrick-on-Suir musicians and artists to celebrate International Women’s Day with show and exhibition

An evening of music, drama, dance, literature and art will take place at Carrick-on-Suir's Brewery Lane Theatre on Saturday, March 7 to mark International Women's Day.

'Through Her Eyes', directed by Breege Phelan, will feature performances and a visual arts exhibition staged by 17 creative women from Carrick-on-Suir and its environs.

This ensemble includes Breege Phelan, Caoileann O'Mahony, Marie and Holly Sweeney, Kate McDonald, Ashling and Saoirse Cummins, Carrie Eade, Annie O'Keeffe, Heather Comerford, Theresa Jones, Bernie Condon, Mawie Barrett, Eileen Acheson, Mary McGrath, Joelene Lyons and Margaret O'Brien. The visual art exhibition is spearheaded by artists Mia Carney and Renée Ní Gig and will showcase creative works by women visual artists from Carrick's Tudor Artisan Hub.

The show and exhibition is being co-produced by Linda Fahy, owner of the Tudor Artisan Hub and creative writer Margaret O'Brien of Writing Changes Lives.

It was initiated to raise funds for much needed renovations at the Tudor Artisan Hub.

Linda Fahy said she wished to thank all the incredibly multi-talented women volunteering their time and talents to stage this show as well as Breege Phelan and Margaret O'Brien for directing and co-producing the event.

She also thanked artist Róisín Duggan for allowing the use of her beautiful artwork on the show's marketing material.

Doors open at 7.30pm on March 7.

People attending the event are encouraged to pop in and browse around the art exhibition before the show commences.

'Through Her Eyes' will start on stage at 8.15pm. There will be a tea break with tasty refreshments and a raffle with prizes from the Hub.

Tickets (€15) are now on sale in the Tudor Artisan Hub.

Book early, as space is limited. Tel: ((051) 640921. T2hank you for your continued support.