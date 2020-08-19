West Tipperary GAA Board says new measures must be followed

Micheál MacCarthaigh, secretary of the West Tipperary GAA Board, has issued the following statement regarding new Government measures that stipulate that all sporting events must be played behind closed doors -

“Based on latest guidelines for sport revealed yesterday, August 18, spectators will be unable to attend our games until at least September 13.

“This is a measure which is being placed upon us by the Government in charge and not a GAA measure. Whether we agree or disagree with this we have to adhere to the measures.

“There have been no updated guidelines received from Croke Park regarding teams attending games and numbers etc.

“We are going to continue with allowing 40 players and management /backroom/officials per club at games unless we are given a significant update during the day.

“No players will be let into a venue until a club official with a list of the above is present with the gate checker. This list is to be given to the gate checker/board official once all 40 have been admitted.

“We ask that all clubs express to their spectators/parents that they will not be allowed into venues to view games and that this is not a west Tipperary, county Tipperary or wider GAA measure. This measure has been put in place by the Government, on recommendations received from NPHET.

“Please do not put pressure on gatecheckers or host clubs to allow entry. The guidelines are there for everyone to adhere to.

“As always please continue to follow the guidelines, as I believe you all have been doing anyway, going forward”.