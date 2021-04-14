Tipperary Excel to host virtual talk on Covid 19

Tipperary Excel is to host a virtual talk entitled ‘Caring for Ourselves and Others during Covid-19’ on Wednesday, April 14, at 8pm.



This event is brought to you by the Friends of the Simon Ryan Theatre, and guest speakers are John Lonergan and Caroline Crotty.



Tipperary natives John Lonergan (Tipp Excel director) and Caroline Crotty (counsellor and psychotherapist) will discuss the importance of caring for ourselves to help us care for others.



This is especially true as we all live along-side COVID-19. According to John Lonergan, when we care for ourselves we are better able to deal with what life throws at us. Building self-care is building resilience to life's major events. The talk will cover issues like;

· Dealing with our strong emotions,

· How to avoid and reduce stress and anxiety,

· Why sleep is so important



Both John Lonergan and Caroline Crotty will give us a few tips to help us sleep better, how to structure our daily routine, communication and why we should talk about our feelings to avoid family arguments, and how to mind our minds.

To register your interest in attending this virtual talk or to submit a question in advance simply email Annie Ryan to annieryan@tipperary-excel.com Once registered you will receive a link by email to the virtual talk tomorrow afternoon



Speakers biographies



John Lonergan: served in the Irish Prison Service for over 42 years and retired as Governor of Mountjoy in 2010. He has published a highly acclaimed memoir The Governor and Parenting – Raising Your Child in Ireland Today and has been presenting talks for parents for over 25 years based on his own experience of parenting.



Caroline Crotty: is a counsellor and Psychotherapist and Wellbeing Consultant, with clinics in West Cork, Cork and Waterford. Caroline’s goal is to help people understand how to be more accepting of themselves and ultimately be and feel content. She works with groups online to help safeguard and nurture our emotional wellbeing. In one to one therapy, she works with people who have / do not have a mental health diagnosis.



For more information on this and other events check cout www.tipperaryexcel.com