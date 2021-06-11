Residents of Tipperary direct provision centre celebrate Africa Day 

Residents of Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre in Carrick-on-Suir celebrated Africa Day in style on May 25.

A colourful family event to mark the day was organised for the centre’s residents by the Friends of Bridgewater House Committee and Bridgewater House community liaison officer Martina Walsh.

Many families living at the centre dressed in their beautiful traditional African costumes for the event at the Rising Star’s Variety Group’s hall along the quay in Carrick-on-Suir.

In keeping with Covid-19 social distancing guidelines, a small group of the residents attended the hall at a time to have their photos taken and enjoy treats from a sweet trolley and a selection of homemade African food and desserts.

Garda Sergeant Cheryl Kelly and Fr Richard Geoghegan judged the best dressed competition and Sgt Kelly presented prizes to the best dressed adult and child. Spot prizes were also awarded.

The Friends of Bridgwater House Committee has thanked Tipperary County Council for funding the celebration and Sgt Kelly and Fr Geoghegan for their efforts in making the event a success.

Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade has been the driving force behind Africa Day celebrations in Ireland since 2006.

Over the last decade the national programme of events for Africa Day has increased and celebrations to mark the day on May 25 - which is celebrated worldwide each year - have continued.