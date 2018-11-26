Tipperary included in two severe weather warnings from Met Éireann

Tipperary has been included in two Status Yellow weather warnings for Tuesday as the national forecaster warns of strong winds and rain.

The first warning is a Status Yellow Rainfall warning which covers all of Munster, as well as Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo.

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rainfall later tonight and for a time on Tuesday with 20-30mm expected to fall over a short period, leading to some surface flooding. Higher totals are expected in mountainous areas.

The rainfall warning is valid from 2am on Tuesday until 2pm on Tuesday.

The second warning, a Status Yellow Wind warning for all of Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, is valid from 3am on Tuesday until 3pm on Tuesday.

Southeasterly winds will strengthen tonight and during Tuesday. Mean speeds of 50-65km/hr with gusts from 90-100km/hr expected, possibly higher along exposed coasts, Met Éireann warns.