Warning issued to Tipperary holidaymakers travelling to Northern Europe this week

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has issued advice to Irish holidaymakers travelling to Northern Europe this week as temperatures of up to 40 degrees are forecast.

The high temperatures are thought to last just a few days and are expected to affect Northern France as well as parts of Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

“Our members are advising holidaymakers staying in affected areas to stay hydrated throughout their stay and to avoid direct sunlight during the hottest periods of the day," says ITAA CEO Pat Dawson.

"We are encouraging all travellers to follow the advice of the local authorities, which are implementing measures to tackle the extreme heat.”

European destinations have introduced air-conditioned rooms, water mists, temporary fountains and other measures to tackle the hot temperatures.

The ITAA always recommends that holidaymakers check the Department of Foreign Affairs’ website for further information before travelling and to download the TravelWise app, which is designed to help Irish citizens to stay safe and informed while travelling, living or working overseas.