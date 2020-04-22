ALERT: 'Get the BBQ cleaned but stay within 2km,' temperatures set to soar in Ireland

"Get the BBQ cleaned but stay within 2km," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly as temperatures are set to soar in Ireland over the coming days.

According to www.carlowweather.com, the mercury will rise up to 18C or 19C on Wednesday and then 19C or 20C on Thursday and Friday.

There will be sunny spells and winds will ease so it will feel very mild.

Alan added: "Get the BBQ cleaned but stay within 2km."