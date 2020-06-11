Only in Ireland! Shorts and umbrella weather on the horizon this week, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

There will be heavy showers over the coming days but it will be hit and miss with the risk of local spot flooding but very little in some areas, according to www.carlowweather.com.

He added: "It will be warm but sticky humid weather with thundery downpours for the weekend. Shorts and umbrella weather."