Tipperary people! Met Éireann issues Weather Advisory for thunderstorms and lightning

Met Éireann has issued a Weather Advisory for thunder and lightning for Monday.

It is advising that thunderstorm and lightning activity will develop on Monday.

Met Éireann says this will especially be the case in parts of the midlands, west and north.

The advisory is valid from 6am on Monday until 11pm.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Éireann is for it to be warm and humid again with spells of hazy sunshine.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop with local downpours and the risk of hail, especially in midland, northern and western areas. Maximum temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in light breezes.

Mostly clear in the east on Monday night, but cloud developing in the west and south. It will remain mainly dry with just the slight risk of an isolated shower. Low temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with mist and fog patches developing in light and variable breezes.