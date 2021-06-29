Woohoo! Latest weather trends show warm and largely fine weather continuing up to Friday

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Latest weather trends show warm and largely fine weather continuing up to Friday, according to weatherman, Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "A risk of some showers Thursday but Friday might hold dry for many areas until after dark as rain pushes up from Southwest. Unsettled weekend though and turning less warm."
More News
The two men appeared before Clonmel District Court at Clonmel Courthouse (pictured) today (Monday, June 28)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.