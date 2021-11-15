'Models showing risk of much cooler weather from next weekend,' says forecaster

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Some more mild days ahead this week but weather models are showing "risk of much cooler weather from next weekend", says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added that the cold snap could continue "possibly the following week but it's a long way out yet".
In attendance at the launch are former Tipperary hurler Eoin Kelly with his children, Rory, age 6, Eve, age, 8, and Conal, age 9, and his father Jimsy. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.