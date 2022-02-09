Met Éireann officially issues snow warning with dreadful conditions to hit
Met Éireann has officially released a weather warning for snow in Ireland.
The Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning relates to Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo with the forecasters saying those counties can expect the worst of the "wintry showers and icy conditions."
The warning comes into effect at 5pm on Wednesday and will remain in place until 11am on Thursday.
In its wider forecast, Met Éireann says it will be "raw" on Wednesday night with "clear spells and scattered wintry showers."
"Sleet and snow showers will mainly affect the northwest," they added.
"Isolated thunderstorms are possible here too. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees, in brisk westerly winds. Frost and icy patches forming."
