WOW! Clonmel Weather Station records almost 50mm of rain in 24 hours

File photo
Clonmel Weather Station has seen 48.3mm in last 24 hours, according to forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "More heavy rain late on Friday night and early Saturday."
Clonmel AC's David Mansfield will be looking to build on his great marathon performance in Seville earlier this year
Cahir Ladies Gaelic Football Club celebrated 25 years last weekend. (See caption below in body of text).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.