Mná na hÉireann and the Music of 1918 in The Source Theatre on Saturday

What was life like for women in revolutionary Ireland? The General Election in December would see landholding women over 30 voting for the first time.

As part of Tipperary’s Commemoration Programme, Tipperary Studies together with Tipperary Heritage Office presents the Pegasus roadshow ‘Mná na hÉireann and the Music of 1918’ in The Source, Thurles on Saturday 10th November.

A free event, the morning session starts at 11am with Liz Gillis speaking on ‘Women of the Irish Revolution’, which is followed by Myles Dungan with ‘Misogyny in Revolutionary Ireland’. After a break for lunch, John O’Keeffe will take the audience through an afternoon of music and song from November 1918. This features the renowned soprano, Sandra Oman who is joined by The Brook Singers and pianist Ronan Murray.

Although a free event, prior booking is essential, bookings available through The Source box office on (0504) 90204.

See www.tipperary studies.ie or 0761066123.