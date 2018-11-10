Tipperary Flower Club is getting ready for Christmas

Clonmel Flower Club will hold its biggest event of the year at Hotel Minella at 8pm this Monday, November 12.

This is a night not to be missed. This Christmas Flower Arranging demonstration marks the beginning of the Christmas preparations for many.

This year the club is thrilled to have Richard Haslam from Roscrea as its demonstrator.

Richard is a very well-known florist and demonstrator and has given many classes to flower club members in this area over the past few years. He has titled his demonstration "Christmas Gems" and we are sure that it will be sparkly.

All are welcome to this event, which is a fund raiser for Pieta House and local charities. Light refreshments will be served and all of Richard's flower arrangements will be included in the raffle.

The titles for the club members' competitions at the gala are Beginners - "A Hall Table Arrangement" 60cms; Intermediate- "Silent Night" 60cms; Advanced - "Bethlehem" 80cms.

Artificial flowers and foliage may be used and members are requested to bring their exhibits to the hotel fully completed .

This is always a very enjoyable event and everybody is welcome. Admission is €10.