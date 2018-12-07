Majestic performance at wonderful Tipperary night of entertainment

The fifth annual gala concert fundraiser held at Hotel Minella for South Tipperary Hospice was a fantastic success.

It was a very special evening of entertainment featuring soprano Cara O'Sullivan, the Clonmel Concert Band and the Unity Singers from Kilkenny.

Mr. Music Danny Carroll oversaw the musical entertainment, while his son RTE's Niall Carroll introduced all of the pieces in his role as MC.

Organiser Sean O'Donovan said he was delighted that the concert was so well supported on the night.

He thanked all of the performers and the team of people who worked together to organise the event.

“This is the fifty year now of the concert and we have received tremendous support within th e community every year for which we are very grateful,” said Sean O'Donovan.

The funds raised will be presented to South Tipperary Hospice.