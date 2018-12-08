Life on the Laois Tipperary border features in new book

The community of Ballaghmore on the Laois Tipperary Laois border features in a new book to be published this festive season.

'Ballaghmore, Collected Memories', by Bridget Jones contains many articles on the history of the border community.

Among the features are detailed family genealogies from the 19 townlands. The book also features photos of school groups and sports teams which feature generations of people from Ballaghmore.

Bridget researched the history of her native place and interviewed many people for her book.

It will be available in local shops and from members of the Scully family.

The book will be launched on Sunday, December 16 in the Community Hall at 3pm.

