Stars come out for Boston Scientific Oskars show

The staff of Clonmel healthcare company Boston Scientific raised €15,135 for the suicide prevention charity Teac Tom when it staged its A Night at The Oskars show at Hotel Minella.

The event featured a special screening of Boston Scientific employees starring in well-known scenes from seven iconic films and television programmes.

On what was a fantastic night, one thoroughly enjoyed by all present, the cast members arrived amid the glitz and glam associated with Oscars night, with three photographers taking snaps as they all walked into the hotel.

On their way into the main ballroom each cast member was interviewed about their experience of the whole event.

The show started with an address from Hugh Meehan, chairman of the Boston employees charity committee.

Angela Hayes of Teac Tom also addressed the gathering before Conor Russell, vice-president of operations at Boston’s Clonmel plant, welcomed everybody.

All the films were exceptional and there was an unbelievable reaction from the audience after each screening. The best film, as voted by the audience, was The Snapper.

The best actress award went to Eileen Coffey for her role in A Few Good Women, with the best actor award going to Sean Skeffington, who played the part of Bull McCabe in The Field.

The best supporting actress was Helen Fitzgerald, who played the part of Forrest Gump’s mother; and the best supporting actor award went to Kieran Dunne, who played the role of Fr. Deegan in Fr. Ted.

Everyone then danced the night away to round off a fantastic night for a worthy charity, Teac Tom. The charity is closely associated with Taxi Watch, a suicide prevention initiative operated by taxi drivers.

In the past 10 years the Boston Scientific employees have raised more than half a million euro for good causes in the community.

