Sensory Santa makes his return to Tipperary

The staff at South Tipperary Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel, are delighted to bring back the Sensory Santa’s Grotto on this Saturday December 22.

Sensory Santa is designed for children with sensory needs, where families can experience that important visit in a quiet, non-threatening environment. This year’s grotto is supported by Boston Scientific.

After a few difficult years, where the arts centre had to work hard to keep its head above water, supported by the County Council, it’s now back on track, with 2018 its busiest year ever.

The Finding A Voice classical music festival in March was the first time that the centre had received funding from the Arts Council of Ireland since 2011 and they’re delighted to announce that it will return in March.

From the Civic Theatre’s production of I Am Baba, where the youngest visitor was 6 weeks old, to the talk by 87-year-old Dervla Murphy for the Protest exhibition as part of the Bealtaine Festival, the centre has catered for a fairly broad spectrum.

During Junction Festival week alone, the centre had over 800 visitors to see Paris-based artist Cleary Connolly’s exhibition School of Looking. They’ve brought contemporary dance, classical music and arthouse film to Clonmel as well as providing classes, workshops and exhibitions.

The Arts Centre is involved in many local cultural events, working with Applefest, the Busking Festival and the Tipperary Dance Platform, as well as with Clonmel Borough District Council on events including the Halloween Monster Walk and the Christmas festivities, as well as in artist support. They have also started a Friends scheme. As an arts centre without that vital funding stream of a performance space, South Tipperary Arts Centre needs its friends, from individuals to corporate, in order to continue that wide range of creative activity.