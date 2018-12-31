Actor Pat Kinevane presents his moving new play Before in Nenagh Arts Centre

From the team that brought you Forgotten, Underneath and the Olivier award winning Silent, Before is a new play set in Clery’s of Dublin, on the very day this iconic department store shuts for good.

Pontius is inside, trying to choose a gift for his estranged daughter, whom he hasn’t seen for almost 20 years. He will meet her in an hour.

This father’s journey is both beautiful and strange, from the isolation of his midlands home, to the madness of O’Connell Street.

Before was commissioned by Fishamble and has been in development with the support of the Arts Council, National Theatre Studio (London), Pavilion Theatre, RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Georganne Aldrich Heller, Robert Leroy, and The Strollers Touring Network.

Before: A New Play with Music by Pat Kinevane runs in Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday February 8, 2019 at 8pm. Tickets cost €20. Suitable for ages 14 years and over.